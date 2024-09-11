Man held after Port of Spain vendor's tent, table go missing

POLICE have held a man who they believe stole a street vendor’s tent and table from Independence Square.

At 10.30 pm on September 9, the vendor packed up his tent, table, and other miscellaneous items and put them in a trolley. He left the trolley next to a tree on the Brian Lara Promenade, opposite Express House. When he returned around 7 am the next day, it was missing.

The tent was worth $1,300 and the table was valued at $650.

Police visited the scene, obtained CCTV footage and were able to identify a suspect.

CID officers found and detained the 18-year-old man and recovered the missing tent and trolley.

PC Dopwell is continuing enquiries.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for a man who stole a gold chain on Independence Square on September 10.

The victim, an Arima man, was walking along the square when, as he neared Henry Street, he felt something tug at his neck.

He realised his $5,500 gold chain was missing and turned around and saw a man running away with the chain in his hand.

The man ran up George Street and escaped before the victim could catch him.

Police were given a description of the man and PC Ogarro is continuing enquiries.