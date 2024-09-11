Chinese couple robbed of $54k in Aranguez home invasion

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

TWO Chinese citizens, a man and a woman, were held hostage during a home invasion in Aranguez on September 10.

The victims, who own a Chinese restaurant on the Aranguez Main Road, were entering their home around 9 pm when three men accosted them.

One was armed with a cutlass.

The men forced the couple into the house and demanded money from them.

The bandits stole $4,000 cash and a Samsung S23 Ultra phone worth $7,000 from the man. They then stole a Huawei phone valued at $3,000 from the woman.

They then tied the couple’s hands with tie straps and ransacked the house. While searching, they found $30,000 cash in one room and $20,000 cash in a wardrobe in a bedroom.

The suspects then took the keys to the victims’ Toyota Aqua and stole it to escape.

Police obtained CCTV footage which they believe will assist in their investigation.