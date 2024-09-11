Calypso Stickmen hit Peru for six, win 4th straight game at Pan Am Challenge

TT men's hockey player Shaquille Daniel (right) takes on a Peruvian opponent during their Pan American Challenge encounter at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex, Lima, Peru on September 10. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation. -

Trinidad and Tobago's men's hockey team continued their impressive run in the Pan American Challenge on September 10 when they got a healthy 6-1 win versus hosts Peru at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex, Lima, Peru to record a fourth straight victory in the tourney.

With prior victories against Peru (2-0), Guatemala (9-0) and Paraguay (13-0), the Calypso Stickmen were high on confidence before their second clash with the Peru team.

The hosts did strike the first blow in the second encounter, though, with Daniel Huanca slotting away with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

TT weren't to be denied for long, and the burly Shaquille Daniel equalized for the visitors in the dying seconds of the first quarter as the teams headed into the second quarter at one apiece.

The game remained a tight one in the second quarter, and the prolific Teague Marcano, who scored ten goals in his team's two previous games, gave TT a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute.

With a win assuring them of a place in the final of the Pan Am Challenge on September 14, Marcano and TT did their heavy lifting in the fourth quarter as they added four more goals to storm off with another handsome win.

Marcano completed another impressive beaver-trick in the final quarter when he scored a rapid three goals in the space of two minutes to swell his team's lead to 5-1.

With just under four minutes left in the contest, TT got their final goal in the riot when Nicholas Grant converted after another well-worked penalty corner by the in-form Caribbean team.

Before they contest the final on September 14, TT will tackle Guatemala from 11.30 am (TT time) on September 11, before playing Paraguay on September 13.

The winner of the four-team tourney will qualify for the 2025 Pan American Cup which will be staged from July 24-August 3 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Based on their current form, TT will fancy their chances of clinching the sole spot.