Build that wall, make US great again

Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Building a wall is not a novel idea. Our homes have walls around them, for privacy, for protection, for security.

Therefore, the animosity directed at Donald Trump in the US has to stop, and an objective analysis of his policies need to be done according to the end product's quality. Border walls are standard practice around the wall, so why is this one being rejected outright? Just because it is Trump?

Emotions aside, the US cannot feel sorry for those illegal immigrants. Their circumstances should be dealt with by the governments of the countries they come from – simple as that. The reason they keep crossing the border into the US illegally is because there is nothing stopping them.

The excuses that they are hungry, poor and there are children with them are not going to cut it. Keeping the fugitives, criminals, rapists, drugs and gang activity out of the US prevents other countries from offloading at the southern border.

Trump is correct, America first, second and third, and who vex loss. The American dream is there for those who acquire it legally, and the illegals are now ripping them off.

In 2009 when Barack Obama visited TT for the OAS Summit, then police commissioner James Philbert ordered that a "wall" be set-up on the outskirts of Beetham Gardens.

Having a physical structure in place can significantly improve border security and streamline the influx of illegals via legal entry points.

Make America great again, build the wall.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas