Tobago's Rachel Questelles wins Miss La Reine Rive

Tobago's Rachel Questelles is the winner of Miss La Reine Rive competition. Questelles represented the Encore Dance Theatre at the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition on September 7 at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

TOBAGO'S Rachel Questelles won the Miss La Reine Rive title on Saturday in the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition, Le Gran Z'Affaire, held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

Questelles, 26, represented the Encore Dance Theatre which entered the La Reine Rive competition for the first time.

In an interview with Newsday published on September 1, Questelles who topped the preliminaries in the Miss La Reine Rive segment of the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition at Mason Hall Secondary School on May 18 said, “I felt as though it was a great opportunity for Tobago to be able to place within the competition itself. I know that last year, no one from Tobago made it. So this year it was a great experience for the island to be able to not just be a part of the finals but to actually place first in the prelims.”

She said then Tobago has not won the Miss La Reine Rive queen competition in 30 years.

“Even though Tobagonians have been participating, it’s been several years since they have won the Miss La Reine Rive competition, since about 1994, I believe.”

Questelles, who has a passion for dance, has won two dance scholarships and has also danced and produced music videos with several soca artistes, including Machel Montano, Olatunji Yearwood, Nadia Batson, Shal Marshall (Stephenson Marshall), Patrice Roberts, Voice (Aaron St Louis), Juby (Jumaane Cox) and reigning Tobago soca monarch Num Num (Adrian Isaac).