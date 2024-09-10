Soca Warriors' coach Derek King shuffles the pack vs Frech Guiana

TT's Andre Raymond (C), Honduras' Edwin Rodriguez(R) and TT's Denzil Smith fight for the ball during the Concacaf Nations League group stage match, at the National stadium in Tegucigalpa, on September 6. -

SOCA Warriors head coach Derek King said he plans to shuffle the starting XI in their Concacaf Nations League match against French Guiana at Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on September 10 at 7 pm.

Trinidad and Tobago will be aiming to redeem themselves after falling to a heavy 4-0 defeat to Honduras at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles on September 6 in Honduras.

Despite TT holding their own in the opening 30 minutes of play, the home team took control of the contest after taking the lead in the 39th minute in the League A, Group B match. One more goal in the first half and two more in the second gave Honduras the crushing win.

A few players who have started for TT over the past two years were on the bench against Honduras including the midfield trio of Daniel Phillips, Nathaniel James and Kaile Auvray. Wing-back Shannon Gomez also did not start the match.

Speaking to TT Football Association media, King said, "All the players are fit and ready. We'll make some slight changes to the starting team and to the system as well."

After last week's defeat, King said three points against French Guiana are valuable. "We did a video session analysing ourselves in the last game and the players saw for themself that they made some simple errors. At international football you don't get away with some of the mistakes that you will make in the local league and stuff, so I think the guys will learn from their mistakes. They will be eager to go and they know how important the three points is tomorrow."

King does not only want three points but to play with a level of style that the fans would appreciate.

"We want to play football, entertaining football because I think TT deserves a victory."

The TT coach said his team is not underestimating any team in the competition. French Guiana also hope to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Nicaragua on September 6. Auvray is calling on the fans to rally behind the team.

"We know it is an important clash and that we need to get a positive result because the last game, unfortunately, did not go in our favour, but it is now to bounce back and we are playing at home so this is a good opportunity to pick up three points," Auvray said.

Auvray, who came on as a substitute against Honduras, is asking for support in Tobago like they had in a Nations League match in 2023 against Nicaragua at Dwight Yorke Stadium.

"Being at home is always an advantage because you have your fans supporting you and you have that extra energy to keep on going. Last year, we played in Tobago and the fans showed up so I expect the same this year.

"Hoping to get three points that is most important, but we need the fans to really back us up. I think that is something we are really going to need, extra support."

The diminutive player said the Soca Warriors need the "12th man advantage."

The Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers are the focus for the national footballers. The Nations League serves as qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"Both competitions are very important and every match is an opportunity for us to show that we have improved and to get a win...obviously the World Cup qualifiers will be the pinnacle," Auvray said.

Auvray said his move from Jamaica Premier League team Mt Pleasant to fellow Jamaican club Cavalier is a move that will help him develop, which would benefit the Soca Warriors as a result.

Reon Moore, a starter against Honduras, said the players are already looking ahead after the defeat to Honduras. "The boys are good after the loss. We recovered well, we had a long travel and we are focused to go again on Tuesday.

"The opening 30 minutes we were good (against Honduras). We were in the game and we were playing (well), but then the goal came and after the goal, it was a bit tough to recover."

Moore said three points is the goal. "It is always good to win at home. We know the task at hand, the boys know the task at hand coming on Tuesday. We are prepared and we are ready for it."