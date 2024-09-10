Skinny Fabulous wins 4 Caribbean Music Awards

Skinny Fabulous won the Male Soca Artiste of the Year, Video of the Year, Soca Collaboration of the Year and Song of the Year at the Caribbean Music Awards held on August 29 at Kings’ Theatre, Brooklyn, New York -

ST VINCENT and the Grenadines' soca star Skinny Fabulous won four awards at the Caribbean Music Awards at Kings’ Theatre, Brooklyn, New York.

He took the most awards of the night, including Male Soca Artiste of the Year.

“Any category that a man like Machel Montano falls in, you never expect that you would be victorious. That’s the one that made me get really emotional,” he said in a media release.

He is now even more motivated to deliver in the Carnival season ahead, he said.

For entertainers like Skinny Fabulous, who hails from one of the smaller islands in the region, the recognition is invaluable.

“Typically, the bigger islands often make off with the recognition – they shine. When you’re from a smaller island and you end up in categories with the big boys from the big islands, and end up victorious, it’s humbling,” he said of his accomplishment on August 29.

“Now the geographical lines and demarcations between the islands really do not matter any more. Now we are operating as one Caribbean melting pot when it comes to soca, and that’s a good way forward, I think.”

He also won the Video of the Year, Soca Collaboration of the Year and Song of the Year in the soca genre.

He said the Caribbean Music Awards has provided a necessary service to the artistes involved in Caribbean music.

“Sometimes as artistes we look for motivation from different places and I think this is a place that has given those of us in the industry, somewhat of the highest kind of motivation.”

That motivation has worked, as Skinny Fabulous said he was going back into the studio immediately after New York’s Labor Day celebrations.

Come Home, collaboratively sung with Trinidad and Tobago’s Nailah Blackman, delivered the additional awards to the artiste. (The song placed second to Bunji Garlin's Hard Fete in the 2023 Road March results). He said the song’s success is a testament to the hard work of the production team and both artistes’ management teams.

“It’s one of those things that helps you confirm that you cannot half-step on things if you believe in a product. It makes absolute sense to go full hundred on the product if you believe in it. That means investing in visuals, artwork, music videos, investing in the full promotion. You can’t have one foot in and one foot out.”

At home in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the love and expressions of congratulations on his success at the CMAs have been felt.

“Vincy people love their people. We argue in house, but when it comes to an international platform, we really rally with each other,” he said, noting that after the event, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves was one of the first people to contact him.

“A team is very important,” Skinny Fabulous said, as he reflected on his journey. “You can travel fast by yourself or you can travel far with a team.”

With a number of hit singles to his credit, he advises those looking on to surround themselves with people who believe in them – people who will support their vision and see their talent.

“Find somebody who cares and make them your manager. Sometimes the best manager for you is not necessarily the manager with the most experience. Sometimes it’s the person that loves you the most and actually cares about you.”

He extended thanks to members of his team, including Leonardo Worrell, Riggo Suave, Kubiyashi, Karen Vera, international DJ Stephen, Eternal Vibes and Ruel Ward of Pyramid Entertainment.

“I am extremely thankful to my very large team and every supporter.”

For soca music, the genre that has brought him tremendous recognition, Skinny Fabulous looks forward to its progression.

“We’re seeing growth in the festivals. They’re getting bigger and our ability to fill arenas and historic venues, has shown. However, I still think there’s more work to do in educating the people on the importance of purchasing and signing up for streaming services. This is not exclusive to soca, but even dancehall as well.

“We don’t move the scale enough, so it’s still a case where we still have to plead to people, ‘Yeah, you can get it free but you can also support the artistes by paying your (US) 99 cents for the song or signing up for the streaming services, streaming it and sharing it.' I think when we start to move those kinds of numbers then we will see the growth we deserve.”