Jean Pierre refurbishment work begins

Refurbishment work begins at Jean Pierre Complex. PHOTO COURTESY UDECOTT - PHOTO COURTESY UDECOTT

REFURBISHMENT work on the Jean Pierre Complex, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain started on September 9.

Officials from the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Udecott) and the contractor, Moosai Development Construction (Caribbean) Ltd, were on hand to witness the start of the project.

A media release by the corporate communications department at Udecott said, "Works covered under this major overhaul include the refurbishment of all stands, indoor courts, media booths, offices, washrooms and auxiliary buildings (ticket and guard booths)."

Giving more details on what will be fixed, the release said structural steel will be repaired, power-washed and painted; roof will be refurbished; replacement of washroom plumbing fixtures; replacement of electrical fixtures and remedial works to cabling and wiring; installation of fire detection and alarm systems; installation of security systems; installation of public address systems; and upgrade of escalators.

The estimated time for the completion of the project is eight months and is budgeted at $36,105,966.64 VAT inclusive.