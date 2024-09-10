Health Ministry: Dengue deaths now at 16

An aedes aegypti mosquito. AFP Photo

The Health Ministry has reported the total number of deaths due to dengue fever is now 16.

This information was provided in its latest epidemiological update on September 9.

“There are 1,315 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever and 16 laboratory-confirmed deaths.”

As of September 5, the ministry said a total of 914 yellow-fever notices have been issued to property owners/occupiers, directing them to clean up their surroundings.

“Of this, 43 property owners/occupiers have, thus far been identified for the consideration/institution of legal proceedings for non-compliance.”

About dengue fever:

The public was reminded that dengue fever is spread through the bite of an infected

Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Symptoms appear within five-six days of being bitten and can last between one-two weeks.

The symptoms include fever, headaches (sometimes severe), pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, skin rash, nausea/vomiting and diarrhoea.

To protect against dengue:

The ministry reminded the public of the best means to reduce the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases is through the elimination of breeding sites of the

Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Dispose of all unwanted articles, derelict vehicles or appliances in the yard which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds.

Cover water containers such as tanks, barrels, drums or buckets with a mosquito proof covering.

Cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes.

Clean drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water.

Use mosquito nets and insect repellent, when appropriate.