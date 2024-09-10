Change narrative on suicide

Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor - Corey Connelly

THE EDITOR: The month of September is designated globally as world suicide prevention month, September 10 being World Suicide Prevention Day. The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) has since released the triennial theme for 2024-2026, which is "Changing the Narrative on Suicide."

There is a call to action to "start the conversation" in our homes, work spaces and wherever there is someone who is struggling with suicidal ideation. This theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicides.

It emphasises the importance of the language we use when we talk about suicide – not blaming or judging, but being empathic and compassionate, especially when asking someone you are worried about if they are having thoughts about suicide.

Changing the narrative on suicide is crucial for several reasons, especially in Caribbean territories where there must be a concerted shift from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding and support.

In TT, mental illness and suicide are still stigmatised to a large extent and people are hesitant to trust others with their mental-health complexities or to seek help due to feelings of shame or fear.

A narrative which is instead focused on hope and resilience can highlight to others that suicide is preventable and can inform relatives and close friends about the signs to look out for when a loved one is in distress.

In August a regional coalition was formed in the Caribbean with the intent of decriminalising suicide in TT, the Bahamas, Grenada and St Lucia. This changing landscape of advocacy for mental illness to be seen as a public health issue seeks to influence policymakers to prioritise mental health, improve and increase access to care, and invest in robust data collection for effective prevention and evidence-based interventions.

Part of this advocacy is public awareness of the major life crises that might trigger a suicide attempt, such as the death of a loved one, divorce or break-up of a relationship, a diagnosis of a major illness, or serious financial problems.

Red flags to note are when a person or loved one considering suicide begins to put his or her personal business in order, gives away personal possessions, makes a will or buys a firearm or other means like poisonous substances.

Let us start the conversation. It is time. Encourage individuals, communities, organisations and governments to engage in open and honest discussions about mental illness and suicide.

By starting conversations we can break down barriers and raise awareness, check in with a friend or family member, share personal stories and advocate for increased and accessible mental health resources and support services, especially for those groups that are marginalised.

Some step-by-step effective ways that you can start a conversation are as follows:

* Firstly, choose the right time and place to talk, possibly a quiet setting where you will not be interrupted.

* Secondly, give the person enough time and space to share their story with you. Do not hurry them or look at your watch. It is okay to ask directly about suicide. You can start with something like, "I’ve noticed you’ve been going through a rough time lately. Are you thinking about hurting yourself?"

* Thirdly, listen to what they may say without any judgement. Allow the person to express their feelings without interrupting and show empathy and understanding by saying, “I’m here for you.” Be mindful of the words that you use. Do not be dismissive or act superior. Let them know that you care about their well-being. Most importantly, check in with them regularly to see how they are doing.

* Lastly, encourage the person to seek help and guidance from a mental health professional. Do not leave them alone.

There are many individuals who need our help, especially young people and older folk, the two most vulnerable categories with the highest rates of suicide in this country. Let us rally around those people in our midst who may not be okay. Let us start a conversation and change the narrative, reducing the stigma and discrimination around mental illness and preventing suicide. Wherever and whenever we can. Take care.

DR MARGARET

NAKHID-CHATOOR

psychologist/educator

co-chair, IASP/PAHO

Conference 2024