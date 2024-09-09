Unidentified man found dead in San Juan river

THE body of an unidentified man was found in a river near the Croiseé in San Juan on the morning of September 9.

A member of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team on the scene told Newsday that at around 9 am on September 9, the man’s body was seen floating in the water.

He was wearing brown boxer shorts.

Newsday understands his body was removed by officers from the San Juan Fire Station and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue.

Police officers were also on the scene.

The man is believed to have been living under the bridge.

More on this as it becomes available.