Trinidad and Tobago drub Paraguay 13-0 in Pan Am Hockey

A Trinidad and Tobago player, right, battles for the ball against Paraguay in the Pan Am Challenge in Lima, Peru on September 8. -

Teague Marcano extended his fine run of form when he scored six goals in TT’s 13-0 rout of Paraguay in game three of the Pan American Men’s Hockey Challenge at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru, on September 8.

Marcano led all scorers in another dominant display and ensured TT remained the only unbeaten team among the four contending nations so far.

Three minutes into the first quarter, Marcano opened the floodgates by finding the back of the net. He scored again five minutes later and successfully converted a penalty stroke just before the end of the first segment.

With a 3-0 lead, TT’s Nicholas Grant added another goal early in the second period before Sheldon De Lisle made it 5-0, with five minutes to go before half time. TT maintained this advantage heading into the break.

In the third quarter, TT failed to capitalise on two penalty corners but made amends soon after as Shaquille Daniel and Marcano got on the scorecard. Jovan Wren also etched his name on the scoresheet as Shawn Phillip made it 9-0 with the final 15-minute segment to go.

Marcano seemed to save his best for last as he made it 10-0 in the final period, before Grant scored another. In the last minute, however, Marcano bagged two quick-fire goals to assert a convincing 13-0 triumph for the Calypso Stickmen.

The result saw TT complete their first round of matches unbeaten, having notched earlier wins over hosts Peru and Guatemala. They are also the only nation yet to concede a goal.

In their opening contest against Peru on September 6, TT fought hard to snatch a 2-0 victory courtesy a late pair of goals from Marcano. He scored off a penalty stroke in the third quarter, then from open play in the fourth.

Against Guatemala, Marcano scored a beaver trick (four goals) to spearhead a 7-0 thumping on September 7. Also netting for TT in this match were Wren (two), De Lisle, Grant and Jordan Vieira.

TT’s next match flicks off against Peru on September 10 from 1.45pm (TT time). They face Guatemala again on September 11 (11.30am) and Paraguay two days later, from 11.30am.

The top team from the four-team tournament will advance to the 2025 Pan American Cup. The Pan American Cup will be staged from July 24-August 3 next year in Montevideo, Uruguay.

At the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in March, TT finished as runners-up to Argentina and booked a spot in the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago team: Teague Marcano (captain), Jordan Vieira (captain), Levi Anderson, Malcolm Baptiste, Tyrese Benjamin, Lyndell Byer, Shaquille Daniel, Sheldon De Lisle, Dylan Francis, Nicholas Grant, Caleb Guiseppi, Leumas Neptune, Jabari Perez, Shawn Phillip, Ethan Reynos, Tarell Singh, Nicholas Whiteman, Jovan Wren.

Technical staff: Glenn Francis (coach), Akim Toussaint (coach), Keshen Johnson (manager), Derek Ashby (physical trainer).