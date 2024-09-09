Third victim of deadly Cedros shooting named

Kareem Celestine. -

THE third victim of the September 5 deadly shooting at Icacos Village in Cedros has been identified.

On September 9, police from Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three said relatives of Jabari Kenyon Abiola, 26, had identified his body.

He was from Location Park, Cochrane Village, on the outskirts of Point Fortin.

Abiola was among three people shot dead and three others wounded at the beachfront at Icacos Point. The two other who were killed were fishermen Kareem Celestine, 36, of Icacos Village and Joshua Sadoo, 21, of Fanny Village in Point Fortin.

Abiola was then unidentified, and residents said they only knew him as Darko.

The three injured were Venezuelans: a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 3.35 am. Sadoo's body was found in the driver's seat of a bullet-riddled white Nissan B14 car. Nearby on the ground were the two other bodies.

The survivors were in a galvanised house about 100 feet away.

Investigations are ongoing.