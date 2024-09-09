Southern Division cops arrest 3, recover stolen car

- File photo

SOUTHERN Division police arrested three people and found a gun, ammunition and a stolen vehicle in exercises between September 8 and 9.

Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) police intercepted a car at Ridgewood Gardens, Golconda, San Fernando, in an intelligence-led exercise between 8 am and 4 pm on September 8.

They searched the car and found a 9 mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The police arrested the 35-year-old male driver, who was from Mon Repos.

Hours later, in an anticrime exercise from 8 pm-2 am on September 9, San Fernando police stopped a Nissan Tiida car at Potato Street, La Romaine.

The driver, 30, from Battoo Avenue in Marabella, did not have a valid permit or insurance certificate.

The officers also stopped a black Nissan panel van driven by a 32-year-old man from Wallerfield in Arima.

When they asked him to hand over his driving documents, he refused.

Further investigation revealed that the car had false identification plates and had been reported stolen in Aranguez on September 3.

The police seized the car and arrested the driver.

Investigations are ongoing.