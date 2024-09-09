Shocking destruction of crops

Diego Martin farmer Avellino Thomas, stands outside a bulldozed section of land at Mahogany Trace on September 3. The land, occupied by his family for agricultural use, has been designated for the second phase of the Diego Martin Sporting Complex by Udecott. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The last few days have been shocking and horrific having to view the destruction of crops in Diego Martin, which were almost ready for harvesting, and also the threat to a poultry farmer's tenure in the deep south.

It leaves one to wonder if the authorities giving these orders to bulldoze agricultural lands have a conscience. It would have taken hundreds of man hours, thousands of dollars and months of care and attention for these destroyed plants to reach the stage they reached. Udecott can only be described here as a callous and insensitive company. It is reported that Udecott is clearing the lands to build a sporting complex.

Will a sporting complex feed the many hungry citizens in this country? Is there any logic about which takes priority? We are also hearing that the oil and gas sector is threatening to remove a chicken farmer who has been rearing over 18,000 chickens for local consumption. Is there a conspiracy to wipe out all forms of farming in this country?

In the Business Guardian under the caption "Food prices will continue to rise," we read, "Business consultant and agriculture lecturer Riyadh Mohammed believes that the struggle to keep food and grocery prices low is not just a problem that TT faces, but can be found in larger, more developed economies."

And further on we read, "Economist Dr Anthony Gonzales says, 'TT imports a huge amount of its food, probably over 70 per cent.'"

So, if we are dependent on foreign countries to supply us with nearly three-quarters of our basic food items, isn't it prudent that we encourage farming in this country? To reduce that food bill, ensure food security and encourage healthy and nutritious diets? It seems as though the authorities have it all backwards, even the way they think.

The Government has taken a hands-off approach to many things including the ongoing impasse between our two closest neighbours, Venezuela and Guyana; the Ukraine/Russia war, Trinidadian children and women languishing in Syria, and now it seems there is the same approach to escalating crime, deplorable roads, rundown schools and inadequate healthcare.

It appears as though the only time we hear from our parliamentarians is when taxes are being introduced or raised or when there is an impending election to choose another bunch of don't-care leaders.

It is time we make some serious changes in how we govern ourselves before it becomes too late to turn back.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas