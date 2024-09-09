Ships symbols of our journey

TT's coat of arms. -

THE EDITOR: The three ships on our coat of arms symbolise the arrival of Christopher Columbus in Trinidad in 1498. While acknowledging the complexities and controversies of Columbus's legacy, these ships mark the beginning of recorded history for our islands. They are a reminder of a pivotal moment that shaped our destiny. The ships represent more than just a historical event; they encapsulate the idea of arrival, migration and the blending of diverse cultures that define TT today.

Our nation is built on the contributions of many different people – Indigenous, African slaves, Indian indentured labourers, and immigrants from Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The ships on the coat of arms symbolise this journey of diverse cultures coming together to create a vibrant, multicultural society. The ships are a nod to our past, acknowledging the struggles and achievements of those who came before us. They represent the resilience and determination that are hallmarks of our national character.

Some argue that the steelpan, our national instrument, should replace the ships on the coat of arms. Undeniably, the steelpan is a powerful symbol of our cultural identity and a source of national pride. It is an emblem of our creativity, innovation and the unique Caribbean spirit. However, while the steelpan is a treasured part of our cultural heritage, it does not encompass the full breadth of our history and identity in the same way the ships do.

The steelpan emerged in the 20th century, a testament to the ingenuity of the people of TT. It is a symbol of our modern cultural expression and creativity, but it represents a specific cultural achievement rather than the broader historical journey that the ships signify.

The coat of arms is not just a cultural emblem; it is a historical document, representing our entire national story. Changing the ships to a steelpan would narrow the scope of our national identity to a single aspect of our culture, rather than celebrating the rich tapestry of influences that have shaped us.

Furthermore, the coat of arms serves as a bridge between our past and our future. It reminds us of the long journey we have undertaken as a people and encourages us to continue moving forward with the same spirit of exploration and resilience. The three ships embody the values of courage, discovery and endurance that continue to inspire us today.

In conclusion, while the steelpan is an important symbol of our national pride, the three ships on the coat of arms should stay. They are a vital part of our story, representing our diverse origins, our history of migration, and our enduring spirit. Let us honour our entire journey, from past to present, by preserving the ships as symbols of where we came from and who we have become.

ASHER DUBE

Westmoorings