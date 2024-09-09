Senate president tells Mark: No election campaigning in this House

Senate President Nigel De Freitas.

SENATE President Nigel de Freitas has told Opposition Senator Wade Mark not to use the Senate as a platform to campaign from the next general election.

He gave Mark this advice as the Senate held its final sitting for the current parliamentary term on the morning of September 9.

As Mark posed separate questions to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Energy Minister Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds during the sitting, he inserted political references to each of them.

He referred to Imbert, Young and Hinds as the "former finance minister," "new political leader" and "outgoing."

The Prime Minister is currently in the US undergoing routine medical checks. Young has been appointed to act as prime minister in Dr Rowley's absence.

This is Young's second stint as acting prime minister. He previously acted in the post in July while Rowley was attending a Caricom heads of government conference in Grenada.

Before Young's current and previous stints as acting prime minister, Imbert acted as prime minister during Rowley's absence since the PNM was re-elected in August 2020.

The "outgoing" comment attributed by Mark to Hinds is consistent with ongoing calls by the UNC for him to be fired as national security minister for his failure to deal with crime.

Mark's comments prompted Leader of Government Business Dr Amery Browne to complain to de Freitas that Mark was making insinuations against Imbert, Young and Hinds.

Browne called upon Mark to "cease and desist."

Mark declared, "I want a general election." Opposition senators thumped their desks in support.

De Freitas told Mark, "It is not about what you want."

He reminded all senators about the basic procedure for posing and answering oral questions.

De Freitas also told them of the fixed time for this exercise and to adhere rigidly to this process.

Answering the question which Mark put to him, Imbert said his political track record speaks for itself.

"At least I have won nine consecutive (general) elections."

Imbert has served as an elected MP since 1991.

The next general election is constitutionally due by next August.

The law allows a three-month period after that, in which the election can be called. This means next November is the ultimate period within which the election can legally happen.