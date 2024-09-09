Police arrest 2, seize guns, ammo, cocaine over the weekend

A gun and ammunition seized over the weekend by police. - Photo courtesy the TTPS

THE police service said officers arrested two men, seized guns, ammunition and narcotics in different exercises over the weekend.

In a press release on Sunday, the TTPS said that around 6 am on September 8, four officers were patrolling near the corner of Sutton and Freeling Streets in San Fernando when they observed a man "acting suspiciously."

When he saw the police, the release said, he threw "an object" into an empty lot. He was held and the object was found to be a revolver with four rounds of ammunition.

It said the man is from La Resource Road, Rambert Village.

The release added that on Saturday afternoon, officers of the North Eastern Division's Gang and Intelligence Unit conducted an intelligence-led exercise at McCarthy Street, Santa Cruz. They found a silver Smith and Wesson firearm with a magazine containing ten rounds of 40mm calibre ammunition.

Also on Saturday, officers of the South Western Division's Task Force were patrolling in Fyzabad and after "receiving information," they went into an abandoned house where they found a black bag containing a shotgun.

In another exercise near Red Brick Trace Extension in South Oropouche, officers saw a man standing next to a fridge. He began running on seeing the officers.

The 22-year-old man was eventually held, and upon searching the fridge, police found plastic bags with a combined total of 27.2 grammes of cocaine.

In Lome Trace, Brazil, police found a shotgun wrapped in plastic under sheets of galvanize in a bushy area.