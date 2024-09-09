Pacer Anderson Phillip signs for Lancashire county club

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip. -

West Indies and TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip has signed with Lancashire Cricket for the final three matches of the Vitality County Championship in England.

The club said Phillip, 28, arrived in the UK on September 7 and will go straight into the Lancashire squad to take on Durham at Chester-le-Street on September 9.

Phillip played two Tests and five One Day Internationals for West Indies, and in 33 First-Class matches, has taken 114 wickets at an average of 23.

During the 2023/24 West Indies First-Class Championship, Phillip took 29 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18 for TT Red Force.

Director of Lancashire Cricket performance Mark Chilton said, “We are really pleased to bolster our pace attack with the addition of Anderson for our remaining matches in this summer’s Vitality County Championship.

“Adding further pace to our bowling attack for the final matches of the red-ball season has been a key aim for myself and it’s great to be able to welcome Anderson into the group.

“We are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to our side starting tomorrow up in Durham as we aim for a strong end to the season.”