MSJ calls on citizens: How can we improve lives in Trinidad and Tobago?

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah.

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is calling on people from all walks of life to attend an assembly on September 21 in order to share their proposals and ideas on improving TT.

MSJ political leader David Abdulah made the call on September 8, saying real change comes only when people join forces to take action.

“We will start by hearing from you the citizens, about not just problems but ideas and your solutions for dealing with these problems. Community-based organisations, trade unions, farmer organisations, small businesses, the man in the street...we want to hear your voices.”

He spoke at a virtual press conference on September 8 hosted at the party’s office in Marabella. Deputy political leader Radhaka Gaulbance and chairman Gregory Fernandez also attended.

The assembly is being called, A Citizens’ Assembly, under the theme: Better living for all.

It is set for September 21 at the Preysal Secondary School from 2 pm-5 pm.

Apart from these discussions, there would be a mini health fair that includes free sugar and blood pressure testing as well as a children’s room with face-painting and other activities.

Abdulah said the party also intends to share its ideas on dealing with the problems facing TT, such as retrenchment, unemployment, cost of living and many other social ills.

The event would be hosted three days before the country celebrates Republic Day on September 24.

“We need to evolve as a country from the first republic of 1976 to the second republic where the economy is structured in a way for better living for all,” Abdulah said.

Abdulah charged that this country have "a few extremely wealthy people" while the majority are living from pay cheque to pay cheque with some being barely able to make ends meet. He said people should be afforded the opportunity to have decent living conditions, including a proper transportation system.

The ideas received from the assembly would be put forward to the power that be.

Abdulah said the event would not be a one-off activity.