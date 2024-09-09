MP queries why $3.7m box drains contract rose to $4.8m

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has raised concerns over Government's award of a contract initially worth $3.7m, but which rose to $4.8m, to a company to construct retaining walls and box drains for a housing project in south Trinidad.

At the UNC's weekly Sunday press briefing, he demanded accountability and transparency while criticising what he called the lack of proper procurement in this particular matter. He claimed contracts have been awarded under very "suspicious circumstances."

He said the contract was signed by an official in the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and then showed what he claimed was a cheque dated April 17, in the sum of $4.8 million.

"How did $3.7 million reach to $4.8 million? What is that, interest, transactions cost? It is a government cheque. What did they receive this cheque for," Moonilal asked.

Moonilal claimed the company that was awarded the contract is based in his constituency.

He then asked HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane to shed light on the matter, asking if the project for which the contract was signed, was ever started or completed.

He also credited the Opposition for raising concerns over quarry operations in east Trinidad which caused workers to abandon the job. Moonilal said it was the UNC that also "called out" the company's directors responsible for the quarrying operations.

He said illegal quarrying might have continued had the UNC not "bussed the mark."

The opposition MP alleged that "a few key people" from that quarrying company were part of another company which got the contract from the government for the building of the box drains and retaining walls.

He also claimed that representatives from the company had held seminars involving government members in Port of Spain.

On infrastructural issues, Moonilal threw jabs at the Government saying they tried to build a highway as part of the San Fernando Waterfront Project.

Moonilal referred to one side of the road as a duck pond.

Senator David Nakhid, who also spoke at the press conference, slammed Government for trying to use the gang issue as a blanket under which to put all of the country's crimes so as to palm-off these criminal acts including home-invasions and robberies, as being merely "gang-related."