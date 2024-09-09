Japan, Trinidad and Tobago celebrate 60 years of friendship with new song

DJ Private Ryan believes bridging the gap in cultures is important to diversify soca and its impact worldwide. -

​RIHANNA MCKENZIE

Soca stars and producers from Japan and Trinidad and Tobago have come together for an anthem celebrating the countries’ 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The song is a collaborative effort between the Japan-TT Friendship 60th Anniversary Executive Committee (JT60) and the Embassy of Japan in TT.

Japanese soca singer Angella Giustini (Ann G) and TT soca star Lyrikal (Devonn Martin) are featured on the song, called Oideyo (The Island), which is produced by Ryan Alexander (DJ Private Ryan) and Keshav Chandradath Singh.

The song, which was released on August 30, will be the theme for the 60th-anniversary celebration and will be featured during a Japanese cultural event scheduled for September 20-23, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, a release said. It also said the song will be used to promote travel to TT and the wider Caribbean.

“Oideyo is the Japanese word for ‘come to’ or ‘come over.’ So we are saying to the people of Japan, come over and experience TT, meet its people, taste the food and share in the culture,” said Ann G.

Ann G has been visiting and performing at TT Carnival for ten years and has participated in the International Soca Monarch competition, placing in the semifinal and final rounds.

In the statement, Ann G said, “I always tell anyone that will listen in Japan that you must go and experience Trinidad Carnival at least once in your lifetime. It’s unlike anything they have seen before. Yes, we have Trinidad Carnival culture growing in Japan, but nothing beats having the original as a reference point.”

Speaking to Newsday about the song, she also said music breaks down barriers. “Being part of Carnival has shown me that soca music isn't just a genre. It's a way of life that…unites people from all over the world.”

Ann G revealed Lyrikal will not attend the Japan Soca Weekend (JSW) in Tokyo in September, but said, “Even though he can't be here, I can't wait to bring the energy of our collaboration to the stage.”

JSW is a five-day event in Tokyo at which patrons enjoy a range of events, including tours of the city and anime-themed soca parties that all end in Japan Caribbean Carnival (JCC) – a TT Carnival-style parade of the bands.

Ann G said working with DJ Private Ryan and Lyrikal was a memorable experience.

“Lyrikal is a phenomenal artist and working with him has been incredible. It was amazing to see how (he) brings energy and creativity to the process. I’m excited to see where this song will take us and how it will help spread the love and joy of soca music to the world.”

Keshav also responded to Newsday via e-mail about the collaboration. The producer/songwriter said the song blends traditional instruments from Japan and TT, including the

shakuhachi flute,

koto harp (or zither), the

shamisen (a plucked stringed instrument) and

taiko drums from Japan alongside traditional TT rhythm-section instruments.

“It’s essential to use the traditional instruments of any culture when you create a communicative and collaborative piece of music. Those sounds are the calling cards of the nations they represent.”

He said, in addition to traditional instruments, the song also incorporates elements of Noh, a form of Japanese folk music.

“Of course, when we’re talking soca, we have iron, steelpan, brass, rhythm section and our inevitable sense of lavway, or call-and-response. (Using this) foundational approach…we can then bring the whole thing into the now and into the future."

Ann G added the merger of sounds was their way of paying homage to the musical roots of both cultures as well as to push the boundaries of what soca could be.

Keshav said, “Working within new markets takes you out of the comfort zone of your pond, but to cross these oceans the brave work of immersion must take place. This happens through food, language, liming and observation. This is what I’m currently doing in Japan for just under a month.”

Keshav also talked about his personal connection to Japan through his father, Chandradath Singh, who served as TT's ambassador to Japan from 2011-2014. As a result, he said, he feels strongly about bringing the two cultures together.

“Steelpan and calypso have long been familiar art forms in Japan, but it is soca’s time now. For the last couple of years, I’ve been really happy to work with Japanese artists and my friend DJ Daiky (Daiki Shimozato), who I’ve co-produced a few records with. The goal with that material is to bring some tangibility to the already-existing exchange between our two cultures.

“I have noticed that soca, made with the right references, can have an impact on Japanese pop culture and we’re working on that bit by bit. I have also observed, within event spaces, there is a demand for our style of Carnival culture, which brings both a contrast and a familiarity to the already-popular Jamaican reggae scene. Japan Caribbean Carnival (in Tokyo Prefecture), the Japanese steelpan community and our presence in the traditional Yosakoi festival (in Kochi Prefecture) allow us to put contemporary roots down in Japan. The exchange is more visceral than ever before, so making records with both Japanese and Trinidadian artists makes sense for the expansion of soca globally.”

Keshav is currently touring in Japan ahead of the JCC at the end of September.

“I did the Soca Magic Riddim with DJ Daiky last year, which featured Japanese artists Mickey Rich, Ann G and Ayakohime. We also did a Jus Now collaboration with Daiky called Inna Circle.”

Singh is best known as half of the production and percussion duo Jus Now and has contributed to hits like Bunji Garlin’s Big Bad Soca and Machel Montano’s Junction.

Keshav said he met Ann G years ago in Trinidad and they have been in the studio a few times, but have not had the opportunity to put out music together until now. He said he has also been working in the Japanese advertising and corporate sectors alongside DJ Daiky for the past three years.

“My father…was in the foreign service for over 45 years and during his posting to Beijing, China, he was also accredited as the Ambassador to Japan. He even met and presented his credentials to Emperor Akihito, to officiate his role as overseer of all Japan-TT business and exchange. The picture of that meeting is amazing,” he said proudly. He added that having a father working in the foreign service allowed him a unique opportunity to be exposed to music from all over the world.

“My father is an incredible musician and my years growing up as the son of a diplomat allowed me to jam with musicians from literally everywhere from a very young age.”

In the release, Private Ryan said he worked remotely with Ann G and Lyrikal on the song.

“It was amazing working with this team. Bridging the gap in cultures is important to me as we seek to diversify soca and its impact worldwide. This is only the beginning.”

In the release, Lyrikal said the song is an opportunity to promote TT culture and elevate soca music.

“When I engage in these types of collaborations, it’s always about more than just me. I think about how many more people we can reach and introduce to our unique culture and sound.”

The JT60 committee and the Government of Japan have declared 2024 the Japan-Caricom Friendship Year. The statement said since establishing diplomatic relations in 1964, Japan and TT have collaborated in many economic and social endeavours, including education, culture and business.

“Co-operation has also extended to the multilateral sphere within an international framework, including the UN system, to address common issues such as disaster prevention, climate change, the environment and sanitation,” it said.

In May 2023, former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa visited TT and met with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. At the meeting, the two countries agreed to expand and deepen their relationship with each other and the wider Caricom region.