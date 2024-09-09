Hinds tight-lipped on police court matters

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds -

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says he cannot comment on any legal matters involving the promotion of police officers.

He was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on September 9.

Mark asked Hinds if he was taking any action over reports that 29 police officers had been erroneously promoted owing to a glitch in the process.

This incident happened last year. Some of the officers have taken legal action to prevent their promotions from being revoked.

Hinds told senators, "It is not a simple matter to rescind promotions in the TTPS (TT Police Service) or for that matter anywhere, as there are complex legal issues involved.

"The principles of natural justice embodied in the law of judicial review become very relevant.

"There are also legal procedures before the courts in respect of the matter raised in this question. The issue is therefore sub judice."

On the 34 police officers who were not promoted as a result of the same glitch, he said, "This matter was easier to resolve."

These officers, he continued, "were denied a benefit to which they were lawfully entitled."

He said they "have since been promoted and have received all of the entitlements and benefits due and owing to them."

Hinds said the glitch referred to in the question was a computer error.

He added, "I indicated that the matter is before the court," and repeated that it was inappropriate for him "to enter into any further details, given that reality."