Girl, 13, attacked, stabbed in Endeavour

File photo

A 13-year-old girl was attacked and stabbed at Xtra Plaza, Endeavour, late on the evening of September 7.

Police said around 8.15 pm on September 7, the girl was standing near Linda's Bakery and Mario's Pizza at Xtra Plaza, Endeavour when a woman described as being of Spanish descent approached her with a knife.

The woman with the knife was accompanied by two females of African descent.

A fight started and the woman with the knife stabbed the 13-year-old.

The girl was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, then transferred to the Mt Hope Paediatric Hospital, where she was listed in a stable condition.

The 13-year-old was stabbed multiple times in her upper left back and her left lung was punctured.

Her attacker was arrested and taken to the Maracas St Joseph Booking Centre.

Police said investigations are ongoing.