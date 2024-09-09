Falcons hand Patriots 5th straight CPL loss

THE Antigua and Barbuda Falcons defeated the hapless St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by two wickets with two balls to spare, in a close encounter at Warner Park, St Kitts in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League on September 8.

The tournament has barely started but the Patriots appear to be on the verge of elimination with their fifth straight defeat.

The win was much-needed for the Falcons who are now third in the standings with two wins and four losses.

Prior to the match, the Patriots received more bad news as Guyanese batsman Sherfane Rutherford decided to withdraw from the tournament for personal reasons.

Batting first, the hosts posted 153/8 with Mikyle Louis (63) the only significant score. Pakistan pacers Mohammad Amir (3/27) and Imad Wasim (2/24) did the most damage, alongside spinner Fabian Allen (2/44).

In reply, the Falcons stuttered to the target with Justin Greaves (30), Brandon King (29) and Kofi James (20) all helping to chip away at the total, but losing their wickets. However, Wasim ensured his good work with the ball didn't go to waste as he hit 17 not out to steer his team home.

SCORES: ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS 153-8 in 20 overs (Mikyle Louis 63, Wanindu Hasaranga 23, Kyle Mayers 22, Rilee Rossouw 20; Mohammad Amir 3-27, Imad Wasim 2-24, Fabian Allen 2-44) vs ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FALCONS 154-8 in 19.4 overs (Justin Greaves 30, Brandon King 29, Kofi James 20, Sam Billings 18, Imad Wasim 17 not out, Roshon Primus 15, Fabian Allen 13 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 4-16, Anrich Nortje 3-35).