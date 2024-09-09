Cuban president hails bi-lateral relations with Trinidad and Tobago

CORDIAL: Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George with Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the President's Office in Havana. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - otp

HAVANA: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel says the recent visit to the island by the speaker of Trinidad and Tobago's House of Representatives, Bridgid Annisette-George, is a landmark event in bilateral relations between the two Caribbean nations.

During talks at Havana’s Revolution Palace, the Cuban head of state said welcoming Annisette-George was his pleasure and great satisfaction.

The speaker of the House of Representatives in the twin island republic, visited Cuba from September 2 to September 7.

According to a news release by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Diaz-Canel stressed bilateral historic relation, based on mutual respect, friendship and solidarity and he also referred to the common positions of both governments, the exchange of projects and ideas, which all made the visit so important.

The president also ratified Cuba’s commitments presented at the most recent Cuba-CARICOM Summit, in which the island proposed a series of projects for joint work.

For her part, Annisette-George said it was an honour to be warmly welcomed in Cuba and her visit contributed to continuing to strengthen friendship, collaboration and solidarity between both peoples, governments and parliaments.

Trinidad and Tobago was one of the first four Caribbean States which in 1972, established diplomatic relations with Cuba.