'Chris Must List' to challenge deportation

Christopher "Chris Must List" Hughes - File photo by Gabriel Williams

Attorneys for Canadian YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hughes are expected to approach the High Court in the coming days to challenge his deportation.

Hughes, 45, who is before the court on a sedition charge, was arrested for a third time on September 7 at the house in Diego Martin where he had been ordered to stay as part of his bail conditions.

Since his arrest on Saturday, Hughes has been detained at the Immigration Detention Centre in Aripo. Justice Kevin Ramcharan granted an emergency injunction on September 9 by to allow his attorneys to get access to him for instructions.

The Minister of National Security also signed a deportation order.

The legal team of Jagdeo Singh, Gerald Ramdeen, Karina Singh, Dayadai Harripaul and Vashiest Seepersad sought the injunction after receiving no response to a pre-action letter on September 7, which challenged Hughes’ latest arrest and detention

The letter said Hughes arrived in Trinidad on August 18, as part of his reporting requirements for the sedition matter in the magistrates’ court. The letter said immigration officials permitted Hughes entry at the Piarco International Airport and at no time told him his status was being revoked.

Newsday was told after the injunction was granted, his attorneys were able to meet with him at the IDC to get his instructions.

On September 5, Hughes was detained for questioning about a video he published. At the time, Seepeersad said Hughes “was arrested for being in possession of evidence of money laundering.”

His laptop, iPhone, portable hard drive, GoPro camera, and other devices were seized by investigators.

He was first arrested in July and is expected to go on trial in January.

Newsday was told Hughes was seeking to have his bail conditions varied so he would be allowed to return to Canada, as had been previously done.

“The actions of the Executive in seeking to arrest and detain my client are absolutely and unquestionably unlawful,” Harripaul said in the pre-action letter.