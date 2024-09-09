Carenage man charged with 2023 murder

- File photo

A 37-year-old man of Smith Hill, Carenage, has been charged with the 2023 murder of Lianna Kamila Slater.

A statement from the police on September 9 said Triston Campbell, 37, was charged with the murder after advice from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, on July 31.

Slater, 36, was found dead in a river in Carenage on July 22 last year.

On September 6, Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, executed a warrant on Campbell at the Carrera Prison, where he was being held for another offence. He was then charged with murder.

Investigations were done by HBI Region One, together with various agencies.