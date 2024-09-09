2 killed in separate incidents on Friday in Morvant

Two men were killed in separate incidents in Morvant on Friday.

Dead are 25-year-old Josiah Reid and 39-year-old Quacy Emmanuel.

Police said around 7 am, Reid was shot by two men along Second Caledonia Road. The gunmen then fled in a while Toyota Aqua car. Reid, a factory worker, was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police found two live rounds of ammunition and 13 spent shells. They said this killing was likely to have been gang-related.

In the other incident, police said that at around 6.10 pm, Emmanuel left his girlfriend's Lady Young Road home to buy something at Pitch Road.

His girlfriend told police she later heard gunshots and found him dead in the road. Emmanuel was from Comprehensive Road, Malick, Barataria.

However, police then learnt another person had also been shot there but was in stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Police visited the hospital and the 26-year old victim said he saw two men walking behind Emmanuel moments before he was shot.

After hearing gunshots, he and his friend attempted to run away but he was shot in the right buttock. He was taken to the hospital by a friend and remains in stable condition. Police recovered 14 spent shells and one live round of ammunition at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.