2 held for armed robbery at Tarouba mini mart

- File photo

Two men, aged 29 and 33, and from Marabella, were arrested for a robbery with violence at a mini mart in Tarouba over the weekend.

The suspects who are from Tarouba Road and West Bayshore were assisting with the investigations up to September 8.

The police said that around 4.30 pm on September 7, the victim, 24, who owns Shoppers Choice Mini mart at his home in Tarouba, was at the businessplace when three men pretending to be customers walked into the yard area and asked for cigarettes. Two of them wore white surgical masks.

The owner went to get the items, and when he returned to hand them over, one of the men pulled out a gun and said this was a robbery. The gunman used the gunbutt to hit the victim a blow to his head.

They then forced the victim into his home and stole $3,000, which represented the day’s sales.

They also took two gold 'beras' (a wrist band) worth $8,400 and a bag containing an assortment of cigarettes worth $500.

The men ran off and got into a white Nissan Tiida car which was parked nearby along St John Trace and drove off.

The Marabella police were informed and officers responded. They later arrested two suspects who were found in the getaway car.

The victim later sought medical treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital. A search was made for the third suspect who remains at large.

WPC Lewis is leading investigations.