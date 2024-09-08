Veteran photographer Krishna Maharaj dies

PASSING: Veteran news photographer Krishna Maharaj is seen here on the webpage of the TT School of Photoghraphy where he was the head lecturer. Maharaj, who had almost 50 years' of photography experience, died on the weekend. - Photo taken from Facebook

VETERAN news photographer Krishna Maharaj has died.

News of the death of the ace lensman who was once the chief photographer at the Express newspaper, was shared by his nephew on Facebook over the weekend.

Maharaj was also the founder and head lecturer of the TT School of Photography, and the Association of Media Photographers of TT.

He was also the creator of the InFocus Community newspaper. He studied professional photography at the New York Institute of Photography, and later at UWI.

Maharaj, who had over 50 years of experience in the field, received several awards for his photographic work.

The post continued, “Funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days and our family asks for privacy until these arrangements are announced.

“We ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time.”