Ronia Swan: advocate for children and youth mental health

Ronia Swan’s ambassadorial work launched her advocacy career in programmes in TT and across the Caribbean and Latin America. -

Kristen-Le Chelle Winchester

CENTRED by the quote, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Ronia Swan, 20, has propelled herself as a child rights ambassador and youth mental health advocate.

The Kandahar, Fiver Rivers resident and Bishop Anstey High School East sixth form graduate is taking on the mantle of being “the village” that she believes many children need.

“It takes a village to raise a child and I was fortunate enough to have that village being my mum, my church and my family. They ensured that I reached my fullest potential, however, I know that there are children out there who are not fortunate enough to have that. I want to be the village for them by giving them that support.

"Most people refer to this area (her community) as the ghetto. They tend to judge people from here and they expect nothing good and positive to come out of this area. There are a lot of talented youth in this area. A lot of youths need the push and the village to push them to their fullest potential,” she told Newsday.

In a phone interview on August 29, Swan explained how she turned her mentally challenging moments during the covid19 pandemic into active involvement in programmes and initiatives across Trinidad and Tobago.

“I was forced online in the pandemic and it was a very challenging time in my life. I was trying to balance all of my classes and I felt stuck and depressed. I didn’t know how to balance my lab work and all my classes but my teachers were really supportive.”

In 2020 as a form four student, she said her advocacy journey began with the Child Rights Ambassador Programme with the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs Division in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I heard about this through my former principal. I owe my start in advocacy to my school, ASJA (Tunapuna). When I got in, that is where the work had just started. My school jumped on board and the school was ready to assist. They shared my videos and other content.

“I decided to join the child rights programme because I always enjoyed being around younger children. I also wanted to know about children’s rights and if my rights were being upheld. I am always around children especially since I am actively involved in the children’s registry at my church.”

Swan’s ambassadorial work launched her advocacy career in programmes in TT and across the Caribbean and Latin America. She participated in the Women Parliamentarians of TT YES Leadership Programme, Ministry of Youth Development and National Service (MYDNS) National Leadership Training Programme and co-hosted the Youth Mental Health Resources Launch with UNICEF and Gender and Child Affairs Ministry in 2024; PAHO Youth Mental Health Committee in 2023; Hey Ambassador Programme for Climate Change and Activists, UNICEF Youth Activate Talks in Barbados in 2022; and Uruguay’s Inter-American Children’s Institute Child Adolescent Correspondent in 2021.

Swan’s many experiences have earned her a whopping four MYDNS youth awards in 2021, which she considers her greatest accomplishment. These were in the education, positive message through film, positive youth development influencer and youth activism service categories.

“When I went to the interview, I only went for one but I don't know what happened after that. It was so shocking. It was exciting and nerve-racking that I was being awarded for the hard work that I am doing” she said.

Come September, Swan is looking toward the future with intentions of continuing her advocacy for children’s rights, mental health and community development while pursuing her bachelor's degree at UWI, St Augustine.

“Advocacy has played a significant part of my life and I see university as a new platform to expand my efforts and reach even more people. I want to collaborate with students and faculty to organise awareness campaigns, workshops and events that address issues close to my heart. I want to explore UWI’s outreach programmes that contribute to initiatives that support underprivileged communities and promote education and mental health. I am excited to continue this journey of advocacy.”

She hopes to help marginalised communities like hers who are overlooked and stigmatised by ensuring they have access to essential services like quality education and mental health support.

“Growing up in a single-parent household in that area (Kandahar) where society tends to marginalise, I understand and I know what it feels like for a person. I understand the challenges that come with being from this type of environment. I would ensure that every child regardless of their background has quality education and the mental health support that they need and the opportunity for personal development.

"Even though we have access to free education, many children and students face significant challenges which tends for them to drop out from school. I would like to create a pathway for them to ensure they breakthrough from the cycle of poverty and stigma and to be that village for them and for those that need it the most. I hope to uplift others, who like me, have the potential to achieve great things despite their circumstances.”

Through all of her experiences and challenges, Swan said learning to be resilient allowed her to keep moving forward.

“There are a lot of challenges that were thrown my way. The challenges aligned and defined my path. I’ve learned to stay focused on my goals no matter the obstacles, I know to always keep moving forward.”