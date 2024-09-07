Young meets with Nutrien

Energy Minister Stuart Young, left, met with Edmond Thompson, VP and managing director of Nutrien on September 6. - Photo courtesy MEEI

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young held an introductory meeting with Edmond Thompson, vice president and managing director of Nutrien.

The meeting was held at the ministry's head office at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, on September 6.

In a ministry release, Young welcomed Thompson and commended Nutrien's recent successful turnarounds.

Nutrien is a Canadian-based petrochemical giant.

Globally, Nutrien has made significant progress in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from its facilities.

The company said it is committed to implementing CO2 sequestration and enhanced oil recovery initiatives in its operations.

Young said he looks forward to further meetings with the executive leadership from Canada on the exploration of Trinidad and Tobago's potential to implement carbon reduction solutions within the local petrochemical sector with Nutrien's technical support.