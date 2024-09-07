Work at your passions, PS tells EPOS grads

Graduates of the EPOS vocational short courses programme are pictured with Hillan Morean, EPOS chairman, centre, Shanmatee Singh Ng Sang, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Housing, centre-left and Prof Clement Imbert, MIC chairman, centre-right, at the Social and Economic Programmes (SEP) Graduation and Career Day held at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium on Richmond Street, Port of Spain on August 21. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

“DREAM big and work hard at your passions” was the advice proffered to graduates of several vocational short courses facilitated by the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd (EPOS) at a graduation ceremony at Campus Plaza, Port of Spain, on August 21.

The heartfelt advice came from Shanmatee Singh Ng Sang, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Housing, in a feature address delivered on behalf of minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

Also offering remarks were EPOS chairman Hillan Morean and Metal Industries Company (MIC) chairman Prof Clement Imbert. About 100 people attended the event, with 257 certificates awarded for participants, some whom were absent and some who did more than one course.

While EPOS did not have official data on hand, it seemed just over half of all graduates were women, some qualifying in hands-on technical/vocational skills.

Some 84 people got certificates from the MIC Institute of Technology for plumbing, electrical, masonry, air-conditioning, welding, small appliance repair and carpentry.

Thirteen graduated in computer repair/maintenance. The greatest participation was in business and solar-energy courses run by CARIRI –102 people. Some 26 people graduated in hydroponics and 32 in the Ytepp grow box, flat box and agro processing programmes.

Singh Ng Sang said the courses had laid the foundation for graduates to become successful innovators in East Port of Spain. The courses have the potential to transform lives and rewrite the future.

She said she was most impressed by past graduates who had gone on to form businesses and then returned to the area to mentor others,and urged, “Take full advantage of the opportunities offered to you.”

Singh Ng Sang said the board and managers of EPOS were committed to the education of the graduates.

“What is your big idea? What do you want to accomplish in life? Follow your dreams! Follow what your dreams are.” She encouraged listeners to dream of re-sharing the world, and ignore the naysayers.

“People will tell you ‘That is impossible.’ Forget what you heard. Go into the realms of impossibility.”

She told them to assess risks and take them. “Do what you love. Believe in yourself. We believe in you.” Graduates should act with respect and kindness, and act in line with their own character.

“Once you love what you are doing, it doesn’t become work any more.” Former calypso monarch Karene Asche offered encouragement in verse in an entertainment item.

Morean told Newsday, “We had young men, young women and even some more elderly people, showing we are reaching all the different sections of the community.”

He said many participants wished to go into business. “I haven’t even left here as yet because a lot of people wanted to speak to me about their plans.”

Morean said many applied to the EPOS business incubator which provides a $20,000 injection into their business plus technical support.

“Yes, they have done all this training, but now they have an opportunity to take that training into something tangible.”

Newsday asked if EPOS’s initiatives could be a template for other areas. Morean replied, “I would like to see East Port of Spain as a trailblazer, so in due course I feel the Government might look at facilitating similar initiatives such as a southern development company, or an eastern development company, for example.”

Newsday spoke to three graduates, who all said how much they had enjoyed their particular programme. Naresse Arthur did industrial maintenance. Asked what items she could fix, she said, “Microwave, washing machine, dryer, fridge, stove.” She did it because appliances always break down: “So that is a job you could always have.”

Asked how her family had reacted when she had shown interest in a traditionally male field, she said they were supportive.

Arthur said the course had been “very good. I had a wonderful instructor and I collected a lot of wisdom.”

Monique Beckles had collected several certificates for courses that included hydroponics I, agro-processing I and solar-panel installation.

“It was lovely. Every expert in their field was more than willing to share. I had very, very intricate and well-connected relationships with my lecturers, and we were all afforded the same opportunities.”

She said any graduate could testify to their healthy, deep-rooted relationships with course co-ordinators.

Beckles said instructors went beyond the call of duty to provide their students with materials from their own businesses, beyond what the course supplied.

“It was just amazing, networking with these people, learning from them, and seeing the growth that can be achieved and the businesses we can establish. It was just wonderful.”

Asked which area she saw herself going into, she said, “I am focusing on agriculture and agri-tourism, everything to do with using the land and and its input, to flourish. During covid it was really tough. I had a kitchen garden and that was my inspiration. I hope to effect change in Trinidad and Tobago’s agriculture.”

Akeelah Moore did a computer repair course, also breaking gender stereotypes.

“The programme was very informative. Actually it was really, really good.”

She said at her previous job in an office, she had no knowledge of what to do if the computer broke down.

She said how the course had helped: “Actually knowing the different parts and components of the computer that actually bring it together, and what to look for if you have a dark screen, if you have any problems with the personal computer itself. So now I can use that information and carry it to my new job I’ll be starting soon.

“It was really, really good. I enjoyed it. It was hands-on. Any questions we had, the facilitator answered all our questions.”

She said the course included troubleshooting, where students had to diagnose a fault instructors left in the computers.

“We as the students had three groups where we had to sit down and figure out what was wrong. So we had to go back to our notes and what we leaned during the class and apply it.”

That allowed them to figure out the problem. “It was really, really, really good. I was really glad they have this going.

“I would advise anybody to take part. Let’s take advantage of it, as it is free.”