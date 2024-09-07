The removal of disrespect

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The current discussion on the removal of clearly objectionable colonial monuments is one of the most important events to occur in our post-colonial societies for quite some time.

There are many reasons that this is of such importance, but this piece will just address two of them.

1. It is a reflection of our nation's conscience.

2. It is a measure of the disrespect for Indigenous people.

One substantial difference between the Western culture which has immersed itself into our society and that of Indigenous peoples throughout the world is the concept of time.

The linear concept of time where matters of the past can be put aside and long forgotten does not exist in the minds of Indigenous practitioners.

This suggestion that acts committed long ago can have little or no bearing on the present, as some seem to suggest, is not only a fallacy, but a foolish one at that. The mere fact that this discussion is occurring is testimony to such a fact.

Indigenous cultures worldwide understand the wholeness of all life and the oneness of all, so that our connection to the realm of the ancestors and times past are interwoven with present-day events and activities. We frequently interact directly with our ancestors for guidance and wisdom.

The ancient teaching is that justice is a key prerequisite for divine protection. The level of protection we receive is dependent on the degree that we are just with others. The injustices against the Indigenous peoples of this region (and the world) exist. They still haunt us.

The presence of these monuments continue to litter our landscape, reawaken the trauma that they created in us and remind us of the evil that still reigns in the world, and the social and economic arrangements that continue to keep descendants of Indigenous peoples impoverished, culturally disengaged from their divine path, and unacknowledged as the disposed custodians of these lands.

The great spirit (Creator God) does not dwell within the realm of Western linear time and therefore the acts of genocide, cultural genocide, home invasion, rape torture and the many well documented atrocities which remain unaddressed, continue to close the door for goodness and justice in society.

The festering underlying cancer will continue to manifest in all the ills we see around us, reflecting the unaddressed crimes against the First Peoples.

Imagine yourself as a victim of a home invasion. Imagine looking on as your family members are murdered, mutilated, raped, tortured, etc. Imagine little babies, pregnant women, little boys and girls…Imagine everything stolen from you.

Then imagine monuments to those who committed these acts erected on your streets and everywhere you go. What would you do?

Imagine you protest, plead, march, write songs, write poems, books and articles highlighting this brazen disrespect to be constantly ignored. Imagine you are then told that this has to be discussed with other people.

Imagine you are then asked to sit in a discussion with people to explain to them that this “boot crushing your throat" has to be removed. Imagine some claiming that it is our history and must remain.

Is it insufficient to even know that these monuments are being removed worldwide? Does that even register?

This disrespect for us must stop. Where is your conscience, TT? Where is your respect?

Does the statement “Every creed and race finds an equal place” apply at all? Or is it a statement that does not apply to Indigenous people and all who possess Indigenous blood?

This unjust, disrespectful treatment ends. There is a choice to be made. It is either ended by the conscience of society or by the intervention of the ancestors and the great spirit.

Some say God is a Trini, but the real Trinis are the descendants of our First People. It is us who belong here.

Ancient stories tell of the fate of societies that traffic in evil and injustice. May we always be guided by wisdom.

NERUKHI ATO OSEI

via e-mail