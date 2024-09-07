RHAs deny nurses' claims of missing NIS payments

TTRNA President Idi Stuart - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

All four regional health authorities (RHA) in Trinidad have said they are fully compliant with National Insurance Board (NIB) contributions for their employees, in opposition to claims made by Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association president Idi Stuart.

The RHAs sent out releases on Friday in response to a Newsday article titled Nurses: Govt not making NIS payments, published on Friday.

In the article, Stuart is quoted as saying, “When our members, and all public servants, go to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) office and ask for a printout of their yearly contributions, they are seeing missing payments.

"These payments are not going to NIS even though they are being deducted from workers' salaries. NIS is saying they are not coming in to us. How can the NIB (National Insurance Board) not have a record of contributions not being paid from the employer to the NIB?”

He said the association was currently researching how many of its members had been affected. He also said members of several other unions had been affected, as the issue had been raised at a meeting of the Joint Trade Union Movement.

The article included responses from the CEOs of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) and the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA). Newsday was unable to contact the other two RHAs.

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA), in its release, said it fulfils “its statutory obligation as employer by submitting all required National Insurance contributions for its employees to the NIB on a monthly basis, in advance of the 15th of each month. This practice is implemented in full compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements governing such deductions and payments.

“The ERHA takes the opportunity to remind all stakeholders to obtain verified information which will provide accurate representations of the authority's adherence to its statutory obligations.”

The SWRHA said Stuart’s claim was unsubstantiated. It said the article suggested regional health authorities were deducting NIS payments from employees' emoluments and withholding those payments from the NIB.

“While the newspaper's article quotes a statement provided by CEO Dr Brian Armour that categorically notes that the SWRHA is ‘fully compliant and up to date with all its statutory obligations,’ the authority again advises the public, as well as our valued employees that consistent with its financial records, all NIS deductions have been submitted to the NIB. Additionally, we are pleased to advise that payment in relation to each employee is up to date.”

The SWRHA said it would continue to engage with the respective employee representative bargaining associations to discuss and deal with matters of mutual concerns.

The NWRHA said it was concerned about what it called misinformation in the article. It said Stuart’s assertions were entirely inaccurate.

“The NWRHA fully complies with all regulations related to insurance payments and remittance procedures for all employees, including our nurses. This process involves the monthly and fortnightly remittance of NIS deductions based on each employee's gross pay.

“Deductions are calculated, consolidated, and a cheque is prepared, covering both the employee and employer contributions. The NIS deduction list, along with the cheque, are then submitted to the NIB on or before the 12th of the following month. All payments are current and have been made directly to the NIB. We have documentation to substantiate these claims.”

The authority said it encouraged any employees with concerns to ask for a statement of contributions from the NIB.

“Should any discrepancies arise, our payroll department is available to provide certified copies of TD-4 forms for any years where the NIS contributions do not reflect accurately. Employees can then submit their TD-4 forms to the NIB to expedite the updating of their contributions.”

The NWRHA said it remained steadfast in its commitment to the well-being of its staff and took full responsibility for ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.