Posinco, MovieTowne security face off again

MovieTowne, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE -

TENSIONS were high at MovieTowne on September 6, as officers of the Port of Spain Infrastructure Company (Posinco) were allegedly “met with hostility” while, it claims, executing duties at MovieTowne at Invaders Bay.

However, a member of MovieTowne's management team has dismissed the allegations as lies and claims that armed Posinco security officers threatened staff at MovieTowne.

A statement from Posinco said its security officers were in the process of "executing their duties" at MovieTowne’s office when officers of Telecom Security Services blocked the door and threatened the Posinco officers with guns.

“Posinco was forced to contact the TTPS (TT Police Service) after Telecom security officers began issuing threats of violence against them.”

In correspondence over WhatsApp, the MovieTowne manager said the Posinco officers were the aggressors in the situation.

“I can't comment as the matter is subjudice, other than to say that's all lies,” he said.

“They came and said they wanted us to keep our office doors open and we said we would like our offices doors closed. Telecom officers are not armed...

The MovieTowne manager claimed to diffuse the situation and call the police.

A video circulating on social media depicted the impasse as Telecom Security officers and Posinco officers faced off.

“What we are saying is, Mr Chin is here and the office has to close,” one Telecom officer said to a burly dark-skinned man with salt-and-pepper hair, who was identified as one of the Posinco security officers.

The Posinco officer replied: “Sir, this door remains open. Just the way that it is, it remains that way. I am not fighting anybody here. I am trying to be reasonable.”

The Posinco officer went on to say: “I spoke to you before. I told you what I was going to do. I have a job to do.”

A Telecom Security officer said: “Forget about that firearm. You cannot threaten us with firearms.”

The Posinco officer continued saying he had a job to do and insisted that the door remained open, but the Telecom security officers maintained that Posinco officers ought not to threaten them with use of their firearms.

The MovieTowne manager expressed concerns that Posinco security officers would come again on September 7, to stir up more trouble.

He said since Posinco security officers had occupied MovieTowne premises, they had posted between three and four officers in front the office at all times and have demanded 24-hour access. He said Posinco officers were attempting to limit office access to MovieTowne administration to the hours between 8am and 4pm each day. The spokesperson said the limit in time was not ordered by the courts.

“They intimidate our staff all day. They have no reason to have access to our office where things can be stolen and where we keep all our confidential files. We have 15 female staff that are now uncomfortable by the quality of the personnel that are seated in front of the doors and the intimidation being passed out by these guards who are very unprofessional.”

Speaking on the time limit, the MovieTowne manager claimed Posinco was abusing the Court Order issued by Justice Honeywell.

“MovieTowne is not an 8am-4pm business as you well know,” the manager said. “Last night (September 5) we had a Beetlejuice premiere for a charity that was well attended and ended at 11 pm. Our staff needed access to our offices, the same for our banquet centre.”

Posinco took possession of MovieTowne on August 23, amid claims of years of breaches of the deed of lease of the property. Sources told Newsday that the arrears went back as far as May 2021.

MovieTowne management has maintained that the company had no problem paying fair rental fees, but was contesting the arrears.

"Please be reminded that we have been tenants of the port possibly for 23 years now, having paid millions of dollars over the years," the manager said.

"We have a 55-year lease, and this is how we are being treated."