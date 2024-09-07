Much beauty to look for in our country

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Walking in the long shade of the ashoka tree, listening to the melodious sounds of blue-grey tanagers, yellow orioles and kiskadees as scarlet peacock and monarch butterflies dance around the pink ixora, I reach out and pick a few half-ripe plums.

The coconut trees nearby, bearers of a favourite drink, and the soothing sound of the sea add to the gratitude I feel.

Going inside, I look forward to the birds darting to their nests, a spectacular sunset and the fireflies in the evening.

Thankful for being able to look for the beauty and find so much in this country.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail