Hinds: Trinidad and Tobago experiencing 'severe level of crime'

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds has said the nation is experiencing a severe level of crime, citing murders that occurred within the 48-hour period from September 4 to the morning of September 6.

He was speaking at a media briefing on September 6, at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Hinds, accompanied by minister in the ministry Keith Scotland, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, addressed the worsening crime situation.

“I have been informed we lost ten-11 lives across TT, including some non-nationals, within 48 hours.”

He said this has caused the nation severe pain, anguish, fear and trauma, but "the government understands and recognises this, and citizens are entitled to effective law enforcement, as mandated by law.”

Expressing concern over the rising violence against young girls, women, and the elderly, he discussed a video of an incident in Barrackpore in which a man stabbed a mother and daughter. He said while this may be classified as domestic violence, it is made even more troubling by the fact that an elderly woman who tried to intervene was also stabbed.

He spoke about the September 4 killing of a daily-paid employee at the St James Medical Complex.

Jamaal Watts, 31, was cutting grass on the hospital grounds when two masked men approached and shot him multiple times. Watts was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hinds recalled a similar tragic incident on June 3, when gunmen attacked a group of men in Gonzales. One victim was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where gunmen followed him and shot at him. Eight people were shot and four died, including Kevin King, who was attacked at the hospital's emergency entrance.

He also spoke about three Trinidadians who were killed on a beach in Cedros and a Venezuelan shot in a separate event.

On September 5, three men were found dead and three others wounded. One man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a white Nissan B14 with bullet holes, and another was found nearby with gunshot wounds.

The police also found three Venezuelans with gunshot wounds in a galvanised house about 100 feet away.

Harewood-Christopher said the police service has embarked on “intensification initiatives” to reduce violent crime. Describing the initiatives as detailed, intelligence-driven, and "effectively operationalised."

She said the initiatives have proven effective in delivering the results the TTPS is targeting.

“The criminal element has not remained static. They recognised our encroachment and, not unexpectedly, quickly adjusted their modus operandi. As a result, we have increased our surveillance and modified our strategies to remain effective.”

Labelling the police operations “dynamic,” she said they are focused on reviewing and updating their strategies to carry out operations that “effectively push back against criminals, effecting arrests and reducing the incidence of violent crime, particularly homicides, attempts at extortion and home invasions.”

She said the police service maintains a high level of confidence in its operations and proactive strategies, ensuring effective implementation on a widespread and sustained basis to fight crime.

“From an operational perspective, we have intensified special operations.

"Approximately 55 per cent of our murders are either gang-or drug-related."

She said the police had developed a multi-agency approach to address gang activities and home invasions, identifying suspects and using all available means to bring them before the court.

In addition, “We have a deliberate and consistent focus on the retrieval of firearms. This includes a collaboration with the Customs and Excise Division, the Port Authority, and the Prison Service.”

She said all police operations are supported and assisted by the Defence Force.

“We work with the Strategic Services Agency, which guides us with their intelligence, and we are also focusing on educating the public on ways they can protect themselves and avoid becoming targets.”

She spoke about the Eagle Eye Project, which she said is taking place across police divisions. The project, initially launched by the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Tunapuna Police Station Community Council, focuses on mounting CCTV cameras for surveillance. Police monitor these cameras 24 hours a day.

On extortion in the business community, Harewood-Christopher said the TTPS had created a “strategic, deliberate and dedicated” team led by Snr Supt Richard Smith.

Acknowledging challenges and fears businesses and their owners may face when reporting extortion, she said, “The businesses will have a direct line they can call to report that is confidential.”

She stressed the police were using all available resources and said they had begun conversations with other stakeholders to increase their visibility, describing this as an “all hands-on-deck” approach.

“We are working with the Immigration Department, Customs and the prisons. We are making significant progress and interventions in the prisons.”

She said there is a proliferation of gang-related activities, also being carried out by legal and illegal migrants, and told the migrant population the TTPS would be coming after them.