Trinidad and Tobago stickmen flick off Pan Am Challenge vs hosts Peru

TT captain Teague Marcano. FILE -

Trinidad and Tobago's men’s hockey team will vie for a passage through to the 2025 Pan American Cup when they contest the four-team Pan American Hockey Federation’s (PAHF) Pan American Challenge in Lima, Peru from September 6-13. An 18-member TT team was announced to contest the Pan American Challenge, which will see the winners advancing to next year’s Pan American Cup. TT will be joined in the Pan American Challenge by Guatemala, Paraguay and hosts Peru, whom they will play in their first game of the tourney from 4.15 pm (TT time) on September 6.

TT will play their second game of the tournament on September 7 versus Guatemala, before facing Paraguay on September 8. Each team will play each other twice in the round-robin format, with TT’s last game scheduled for September 13 against the Paraguayan outfit.

The Pan American Cup will be staged from July 24-August 3 next year in Montevideo, Uruguay.

At the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in March, TT finished as runners-up to Argentina and booked a spot in the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup.

TT hockey team:

Teague Marcano (captain), Jordan Vieira (captain), Levi Anderson, Malcolm Baptiste, Tyrese Benjamin, Lyndell Byer, Shaquille Daniel, Sheldon De Lisle, Dylan Francis, Nicholas Grant, Caleb Guiseppi, Leumas Neptune, Jabari Perez, Shawn Phillip, Ethan Reynos, Tarell Singh, Nicholas Whiteman, Jovan Wren.

Technical staff: Glenn Francis (coach), Akim Toussaint (coach), Keshen Johnson (manager), Derek Ashby (physical trainer)