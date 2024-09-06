Tributes pour in for Roy Cape

Roy Cape. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THERE has been an outpouring of love and condolences on social media as the country mourns legendary calypso saxophonist Roy Francis Cape, who died on September 5 at 82 after suffering a stroke.

Calypsonian Kurt Allen, who was mentored by Cape, expressed his grief on Facebook, saying, “King Roy Cape, 'Pappy.' We have shared great memories to last a lifetime and I will be forever thankful for the opportunities you provided me since I was 17.”

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) shared its condolences on Facebook, saying it joined the national and regional community in mourning one of Trinidad and Tobago's most beloved musical icons.

TUCO described Cape as an exceptional talent with an enduring spirit, noting his impact on the cultural landscape.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Cape inspired countless artists and was instrumental in shaping the sound of calypso, soca and Caribbean music,” the post read.

TUCO thanked Cape for his dedication to excellence and said his mentorship had uplifted many young musicians, which it said would ensure the continued evolution of musical traditions.

In 2021, TUCO honoured Cape with the Calypso History Award for his outstanding commitment to the art.

“Dr Cape’s legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of calypsonians, musicians, and music lovers across the world. His contributions have shaped the cultural fabric of our society and his spirit will live on in the music he helped create. May he rest in eternal peace,” the post ended.

Soca artist Erphaan Alves shared a video on Instagram featuring his first performance at the Soca in Moka fete with late soca artists Ricardo Drue, who died on December 12, and Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, who died in 2022. In the video, Cape is seen playing his saxophone in the background.

Alves reflected on the impact Cape and his band had on his career, expressing sadness that today’s youth might not fully recognise Cape's contributions to calypso.

He ended his post by thanking Cape for his help with his final paper at UWI in 2013.

“May your soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Former bandmate and soca artist Nadia Batson said she was truly saddened by the news of his death.

"He always told me he loved my positive spirit and gave me so much encouragement in the early stages of my career. He will be dearly missed. Thank you, 'Papi,' for sharing your talent with all of us!” Batson said.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Randall Mitchell offered his condolences. In a media release. Mitchell acknowledged Cape as not only a musical icon in TT but also as an ambassador of the nation’s remarkable talent and culture.

“With his career spanning over half a century, Cape’s work was truly a labour of love. We celebrate his life, filled with hard work, resilience, and patriotism. The Republic of TT is grateful for Cape’s contributions, which have created positive change and provided a platform for musical development and growth. His influence will impact future generations forever. May his soul rest in peace.”

Cape, founder of the Roy Cape All Stars, first learned music while living in an orphanage, the St Dominic's Home in Belmont.

He was awarded the Humming Bird Medal (Gold) in 2004 for loyal and devoted service to the nation and received an honorary doctor of letters degree from UWI in 2011 for his contributions to Caribbean music over five decades.

After spending time in the US, playing with various international bands, Cape returned to Trinidad in 1975. In 2014, he published his book Roy Cape: A Life on the Calypso and Soca Bandstand.

In July 2019, he founded the Roy Cape Foundation Music School in Sangre Grande, where he mentored and provided learning opportunities for many local and international artists.

Through his foundation, Cape launched the Music School in the Community programme in 2023 to address school violence and promote careers in music and the arts.

The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF) hosted the international premiere of the 2022 film Iconography: Roy Cape in Canada.