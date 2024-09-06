TPP blames PNM for police searching THA secretary's home

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, left, and Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James at a townhall meeting in Calder Hall. - File photo courtesy THA

THE Tobago's People Party (TPP), headed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, has blamed the People's National Movement (PNM) for the police's search of assemblyman Trevor James's home on September 5.

According to reports, police seized a number of electronic devices at the home of the Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development at NHA Development, Signal Hill, Tobago.

In a release on September 6, the TPP said "the PNM continues to use police powers in an attempt to frustrate the people of Tobago and distract public officials in the discharge of their duties."

The TPP said "this is a feature of fascist governments around the world."

The TPP, which was launched in August last year, said Tobagonians have seen a "white-shirt invasion" of licensing officers "timed to endure maximum disruption to the Tobago economy."

The party also condemned "the thuggish searches on the homes of assemblymen" in July last year. The searches, which included the chief secretary's residence, followed the circulation of an audio clip where people are heard discussing using THA money to fund a political propaganda campaign.

The TPP said the government is using its resources to attack the THA.

"As blood crimes increase across Trinidad and Tobago, with billions missing from the country's coffers, and schools across the nation failing to open because of maladministration and disrepair, Central Government has centred its attack, not on crime-fighting, school-building, or economic stimulus, but on foolish attempts to disrupt the governance of Tobago, and Tobago's people."