Tobago fishermen want guns to stop theft of boats

ATFA president Curtis Douglas. - File photo by David Reid

THE All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) says its members want guns to prevent thieves from stealing their boats.

ATFA president Curtis Douglas said during the last six months, more than eight fishing boats and engines had been stolen from beaches in Plymouth, Belle Garden and other parts of the island.

He claimed the engines and boats were stolen under the watch of a new security company that was given the contract to man the fishing facilities.

“I just want to make it very clear and let the public know that over the years there was a security company that used to secure the fishing facilities in Tobago. And while the security was performing their duties, our complaints were minimal."

But now, "We have lost more than eight engines and more than four boats have been stolen,” Douglas told reporters on September 5 during a news conference at the Scarborough Esplanade.

He was accompanied by several of the association’s members.

He said the thefts had been reported to the police, Department of Fisheries and the security company to no avail.

Douglas, who is also president of the Plymouth Fishing Association, said the fishermen feel they should be empowered to defend themselves against criminals.

“We are asking that we, the fisherfolk, should bear arms. We are asking that we must be able to bear arms, because if we cannot be protected by the security, by the police, by the Coast Guard, we must be able to protect ourselves to be able to feed our families. This is too much.”

He said some fishermen have already begun to sleep in their boats in an attempt to prevent theft.

“Imagine, you have to be sleeping in your fishing boat to protect your engine, to protect your livelihood. We have children – four, five, seven – how we feeding we family?”

Plymouth fisherman Elvis Bobb told reporters his boat engine was stolen on August 17. He said he made reports to the police and Department of Fisheries.

“Since that, there has been no response to see how we can get compensated...For me, once my engine is down, it come like I am down.

“That is the most I can say right now,” said an emotional Bobb.

He said he can only afford to send two of his children to school.

“My boat was working in the oil, helping Tobago, and they just take my engine. It hurt me very much to know that I have to be going through that.”

Claiming that fishing is a multi-billion-dollar industry, Douglas said, “It is very sad to see when you entrust an organisation to safeguard what is yours, and not even six feet from where the security is sleeping, bandits are coming in with their tools and drills and take off, lift off and drive off with the belongings of the fisherfolk.”

He said the association is giving an ultimatum that its affected members must be compensated for their losses by November for the latest. Douglas said it is also calling on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin to ensure the fishermen get back their boats and engines.

He said if the matter is not dealt with, the association will have no choice but to take legal action against the security company.