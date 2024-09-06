THA secretary on police search of his home: 'Executive persecution'

THA Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Secretary Trevor James. - File photo

"Continued executive persecution" was how THA Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Secretary Trevor James described the police search of his home on September 5.

James lives at the NHA Development, Signal Hill, Tobago.

He made the comment in a post on his Facebook page.

Cpl Makeal Seechan, of the Intelligence and Investigations Unit, applied for and was granted a warrant to search for James's electronic devices.

The High Court approved the warrant under Section 5 of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act 2011.

James, who is also the assemblyman for Scarborough/Mt Grace, is expected to address the issue on September 6 during a news conference at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.