Teen, gambler gunned down in Champs Fleurs, Trincity

Two men aged 18 and 37 were gunned down in separate incidents in Champs Fleurs and Trincity on September 5.

In the first incident, police enquiries revealed around 9 pm on September 4, Kelon Tannis, 18, was liming at Spring Village, Upper Mt D'Or Road, Champs Fleurs with multiple people, including a friend.

The friend left and around 12.30 am on September 5 he got a call about Tannis being shot at the place where they had been liming.



Five hours later, Tannis's aunt got a similar call and went to Champs Fleurs, where she identified his body.

Police said around 6.30 am they were told about Tannis's body being in Champs Fleurs. They arrived at 6.50 am and Tannis lying on the ground. He was bleeding from his head and body and

was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators (CSI) found nine 5.56 spent shell casings with markings "TTAG 75" and "IMI 06," along with one projectile.

Later on September 5, Junior Derrick Patrick, 37, was found dead at East Gates Mall.

Patrick lived in Malabar, Arima, and was a professional gambler, according to the police.

Police enquiries reveal around 10.57 pm Patrick was in East Gates Mall's basement carpark, going towards his black Toyota Corolla.

As he opened his door, a gunman got out of the back passenger seat of a black Hyundai Elantra – parked next to Patrick – and shot at him.

Patrick collapsed and the gunman got back into the Elantra, which drove off.

Police said around 12.10 am on September 6, they received the report of Patrick's body being found. They arrived around 12.20 am and found him dead. He had been shot in the head and body.

CSI found three projectiles and six 9mm spent shell casings.

Police do not have a motive for either killing and investigations are ongoing.