Show confidence in health sector, leaders

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Transparency considerations, global best practices, a fully informed citizenry, and the reality that their decisions impact generations yet unborn demand that citizens have full disclosure on the health of our Prime Minister and all our political leaders.

Unless highly specialised treatment is unavailable here, then going abroad makes a loud statement that our health sector is inferior.

Every senior officer of the State including parliamentarians should be treated in TT unless the specialised treatments are not available locally.

While healthcare is free in TT, it is definitely not up to First World excellence and we know this because our Prime Minister cannot even do his yearly medical examinations locally.

Our Prime Minister once boasted that the quality of the healthcare system in TT is “better than most and better than many” (Loop News, August 8, 2023)

Yet any chance Dr Rowley gets he jumps on a plane to get his medical test abroad.

If TT’s medical offerings are not good enough for him, how can they be good for us?

Countries are also seeing the importance of full transparency concerning the health of their ageing leaders.

King Charles at 75 was recently diagnosed with cancer. We also know the medical status of Charles, Princess Kate, even US President Biden, but nothing about PM Rowley whose salary and medical treatments are paid for by taxpayers.

The time has come for an end to political games, hints, obfuscation and hesitancy on this important matter given that Rowley will be 81 when he completes his term of office, if re-elected in 2025.

Can our ageing leaders handle the stresses of their jobs?

With demanding campaign requirements, early morning talk shows, walkathons, endless interviews, late-night meetings, weekend press conferences, the schedules can be challenging for today’s ageing leaders.

Prof Patrick Lumumba, a prominent African intellectual, argues that Africa's reliance on foreign countries for essential services, such as medical treatment, undermines the continent's dignity and sovereignty. When African leaders frequently travel to places like Paris or Berlin for healthcare, it sends a message that their own countries' systems are inadequate, reinforcing a second-class status.

If our political leadership uses our public health institutions, only then will they get a full appreciation of the true state of our medical sector.

In addition, the quality of healthcare will improve significantly if practitioners know that at any time a PM or minister could access their services.

It is time our health sector reaches First World standards such that our political leaders and even regional ministers will willingly access our medical services.

RODNEY CHARLES

MP, Naparima