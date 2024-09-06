Sha'carri beats Olympic champ Alfred

Sha'Carri Richardson of the US, left, Julien Alfred of St Lucia, middle, and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland, compete in the women's 100-metre race during the World Athletics Diamond League Weltklasse Zurich athletics meeting at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland on September 5. AP PHOTO -

AMERICAN Sha'carri Richardson won the latest race in her rivalry with St Lucian star Julien Alfred in the women's 100-metre event at the Zurich leg of the Wanda Diamond League on September 5 at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

Alfred, who won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics weeks ago, had to settle for second position this time around in 10.88 seconds.

Richardson, second to Alfred in Paris, started poorly in Zurich, but a late surge gave her top spot in 10.84.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had a quick start, but could not maintain the lead and eventually finished third in 10.89.

It was a stacked field as six of the athletes in the nine-woman race were in the Olympic women's 100m final including Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast, Jamaican Tia Clayton, Great Britain's Daryll Neita and Swiss runner Mujinga Kambundji.

Ta-Lou Smith was fourth in 10.93; American Tamari Davis ended fifth in 11.06; Clayton sixth in 11.09; Neita seventh in 11.11; Kambundji eighth in 11.14; and Gambia's Gina Bittaye finished ninth in 11.17.

The men's 200m race also had a quality field. Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo won in a brisk 19.55, beating American pair Kenneth Bednarek (19.59) and Erriyon Knighton (19.79).

Another US sprinter in Fred Kerley was fourth in 19.81.

In the men's javelin, Grenadian Anderson Peters won the event with a throw of 85.72 metres on his fourth throw. Peters copped bronze in Paris