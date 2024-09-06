Police: Murders at 5-year low in 7 of 10 divisions

Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Junior Benjamin with head of the police corporate communications unit Joanne Archie at a media briefing at the Police Administrative Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain on September 5. - Gabriel Williams

DESPITE a seven per cent increase in murders this year compared to 2023, the TT Police Service says seven of its ten divisions have recorded their lowest murder toll in five years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Junior Benjamin provided this statistic at a media conference at the Police Administration Building on September 5.

The media briefing was held after seven people were killed in four different shootings, including a triple murder, on September 4. The murders increased the number of killings for September so far to 11, seven more than the comparative figure for last year.

Benjamin said police have already made progress in their investigations into the murders, having held a suspect believed to be responsible for the siblings’ deaths, and are following leads in the other incidents.

“We believe that as we follow those leads, and with the information we receive, we will be able to solve (the Icacos shootings). And in terms of the (St James murder), we have officers that are doing certain anti-crime exercises and we are also actively pursuing all possible information that will help us in bringing that perpetrator to justice.

He said the recent murders had caused the police to “take a slight hit,” but added that the data showed murders were on the rise in only three of their ten divisions.

“Even as we look back within a five-year period, we're seeing that Port of Spain Division would have more or less had an increase in terms of their murders. The only year that they probably had an increase or a number that is higher was in 2019, where they had 80. At this time, they have 70.

“We also saw an increase in Tobago, where there's 21 murders. It has been the highest that we've seen it within the last five years.

"Eastern Division, in 2023 there were 33 murders and 2022 there were 43, but this year there were 40.

" All other divisions have shown the lowest possible numbers throughout the last five years.”

Benjamin commended the officers in the divisions with lower murder tolls for “ensuring a level of safety and stability.”

He said despite these statistics, the police are “not at ease” with the figures and have put measures in place to address the public’s concerns. He explained these measures included greater police visibility at public institutions and businesses.

“The police officers, in their patrols, would be not just visiting businesses, but they are going to be visiting banks, hospitals, and doing holistic patrols. Not just mobile patrols, but also quasi-patrols, where they will park their vehicles and then they will do some walking. So it is about taking patrolling to a different level.”

He added there will be emphasis on “areas of concern” with help from the TT Defence Force.

“We are going to be stepping up in terms of the number of patrols that we have out there. The patrols will be with the army being part and parcel of what is happening. Because it is not just about the TTPS, it is about having that multi-agency approach, and therefore the army would be working with us.”

Benjamin said the police remain in control of the crime situation, as there has been a 16 per cent reduction in serious crimes.

“There are 14 different areas in those serious crimes, and of the 14 areas, there is an increase in only three areas.

"So certainly we are working and we will continue to work and make that impact in terms of ensuring safety and security, even though we have taken a hit with the homicide.”

September 4 killings:

In the first incident, Emerine Harewood was shot at around 6.20 am by two unknown gunmen after leaving his home on Upper 6th Avenue, Malick, Barataria. Police believe his death was gang-related.

Around 10.30 am, Jamal Watts was cutting grass at the St James Medical Centre when two masked men, one armed with a handgun and the other with a rifle, shot him several times before escaping.

Later on Wednesday, police found the bodies of siblings Shenelle, 17, and Kervon Singh, 21, near their home at Naggee Road, Princes Town, with chop wounds. Police believe their deaths were the result of a domestic issue.

Hours later, five people were shot on the beach in Icacos. Three of the victims died and two are warded at hospital.