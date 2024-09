Pay taxes, Christians

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Can I again encourage my fellow Christian sisters and brothers, as we strive to be obedient to our heavenly Father, to pay your taxes, whether they be income, property or any other, as so instructed in Romans 13, v 7:

"Render therefore to all their due: taxes to whom taxes are due, customs to whom customs, fear to whom fear, honour to whom honour."

May we seek to please God, and not men.

J MILLER

San Fernando