Murders in Malick continue

Hakeem Mitchell in a photoshoot with TTCB Division One Club, Bess Motors Marchin Patriots.

A close female relative of Emerine Harewood, who was gunned down in Upper 5th Street, Malick, Barataria, on September 4, is appealing to the authorities, specifically the police, to put a stop to the gang and gun violence that has been plaguing the area.

Harewood, 49, who lived in the Upper 6th Avenue area, was killed while driving to work.

Police enquiries found Harewood left home around 6.05 am on September 4, driving his black Nissan Primera (PCB 3924) along 6th Avenue.

He arrived at 5th Street, where he dropped off two men. As he drove away, the two shot in his direction.

Harewood crashed into the pavement, got out of his car and began running along Upper 6th Street.

The two men followed him, still shooting.

Harewood ran onto 4th Street, where he collapsed.

Police said around 6.21 am they were informed of the shooting.

They arrived at 6.30 am and found a crowd gathered at 4th Street, surrounding Harewood's body.

They realised he was still alive and took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, but he died at 7.02 am.

The divisional crime scene investigators found nine 5.56 spent shell casings with markings "TTAG 75" and "IMI 06" along with a projectile.

Divisional CSI attached to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) also found eight 5.56 spent shell casings with the marking "TTAG 75."

Police believe the killing was gang-related. Investigations are ongoing.

A female relative who spoke to Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday said Harewood was a maintenance worker at the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS).

She said Harewood loved to help people.

"He was a very loving, kind person.

"He would see you doing something and he'll help you, without even knowing you."

Harewood was married for 13 years and lived with his wife and 17-year-old son.

He also had two stepchildren, whom, the female relative said, "He brought up as his own."

The female relative said Harewood and his family lived in a board house when they first moved to Malick. After some time, she said, he rebuilt the house for his family.

The relative said she has lived her entire life in Malick, but doesn't recognise the community any more.

"What Malick has turned to is not fair and not right.

"They killed him Wednesday (September 4). They killed two more people I knew last night that I knew and talked to."

On Thursday evening two more men were shot dead in the Malick area. They were identified at Hakeem Mitchell, 36, and Junior Olliverie, 54, both of Upper 6th Avenue, Malick, Barataria.

The female relative of Harewood said Mitchell had been like a son to her.

"When I saw that last night, it felt like my heart was breaking in pieces, as I am already grieving."

As her voice choked with emotion, she asked, "How much more people in Malick have to die before the police start to act?"

She claims the police know who the criminals are, as: "It is the same names calling over and over."

She said she is "sick and fed up of the crime situation."

"How much more relatives of mine you'll kill before the police act?

"They killed my brother-in-law two years ago and they killed my brother in May."

She questioned why the criminals were distressing innocent people.

"That is so unfair. The police is just promises and promises."

She said the authorities (referring to the Minister of National Security) has bodyguards and armed security details.

'They do not care about the small people on the ground.

"The government, they have gotten complacent and comfortable, so they do not care about the people."

She called for a police post in Malick, Barataria.

Two more Malick men shot dead

Police said around 8.15 pm on September 5, Mitchell was walking along 6th Avenue near 5th Street, while Olliverie was sitting in his car, when a dark-coloured Suzuki Swift stopped.

Two masked gunmen got out and began shooting at both men. The gunmen got back into the car and drove off.

Police were told of the shooting around 8.30 pm. When they arrived, they saw Mitchell lying on the ground. Olliverie was in the driver's seat of a white Toyota Fielder Wagon.

Both men had multiple gunshot wounds, but were still alive, according to police. They were taken to the EWMSC, where they died at 8.39 and 8.49 pm.

CSI attached to the SERU recovered 23 5.56 spent shell casings with the markings "IMI 01," four 5.56 spent shell casings marked "FNB 223," two 5.56 spent shell casings marked "TZZ 01," four 5.56 spent shell marked casings marked "REM 223," two 5.56 spent shell casings marked "LC," three 45 spent shell casings marked "Blazer 45 auto" and nine 9mm spent shell casings marked "GFL 9mm Luger."

Police said the killings were gang-related and investigations are ongoing.

Both the families of Mitchell and Olliverie declined to speak to the media at the Forensic Science Centre on September 6.

Mitchell was a cricketer and played in the TT Cricket League (TTCB) Premiership One division.

The Red Force Cricket Facebook page offered condolences to his friends and family.

"This news has shattered the hearts of all who knew him both on, and off the field.

"As a promising, reliable and dedicated player, he will be missed by the local cricket fraternity."

The club Mitchell played with this season, the Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, also remembered him.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.

"Your dedication and presence on and off the field has left a lasting impact."